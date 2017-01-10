IPOB to Buhari, UK govt: Only way to stop us is to kill 70m Biafrans

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB yesterday stated that the only way the Nigerian or British government can stop the restoration of the nation of Biafra is to ”kill over 70 million Biafrans who have sworn to restore their God-given nation.”

IPOB said that aside that, both President Muhammadu Buhari and the Biafra-hating British government are incapable of stopping the restoration of Biafra since 2017 is the year that kick-started the restoration process.

In a press statement issued to newsmen, IPOB raised an alarm over what it termed the British Government’s plot to stealthily administer a non-traceable poison on detained leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

In the statement, IPOB spokespersons, Emma Nmezu and Clifford Iroanya contended that its intelligence gathering team revealed that one of the reasons for embarking on such a heinous crime by the British Government, in tandem with the Nigerian government was to stop the avalanche of leaked videos and some classified information which incontrovertibly placed the British Government as an accessory to genocide on Biafrans.

The statement further contended that another reason for wanting Kanu dead was to ensure that he was dead before Mr. Donald J. Trump assumes office as the 45th President of United States of America, USA.

According to the statement, “We have also confirmed that should the plan to poison Nnamdi Kanu fail, a phantom road accident will be arranged for the vehicle conveying him to court on any of the court days beginning from Tuesday, 10th of January 2017.”

