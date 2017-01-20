Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

IPOB Claims Security Agencies Killed 11 of Its Members as they Marched for Donald Trump in Port Harchourt

Posted on Jan 20, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The solidarity rally by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) for new U.S. President, Donald Trump in Port-Harcourt, Rivers State has turned violent. The IPOB group, dressed in black and red attire with the defunct Biafran flag marched in batches from Oyigbo and Aba road to the Government House area, causing traffic jam on the […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.