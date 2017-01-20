IPOB, MASSOB are my children, I’ll die for Ndigbo, says Nwodo
NEW PRESIDENT general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, John Nnia Nwodo has said that the pro-Biafra agitators, Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, and Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, by virtue of his position are his children, and for this reason, he might even die for Ndigbo. Nwodo made the pledge during […]
The post IPOB, MASSOB are my children, I’ll die for Ndigbo, says Nwodo appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG