IPOB, MASSOB are my children, I’ll die for Ndigbo, says Nwodo

NEW PRESIDENT general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, John Nnia Nwodo has said that the pro-Biafra agitators, Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, and Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, by virtue of his position are his children, and for this reason, he might even die for Ndigbo. Nwodo made the pledge during […]

The post IPOB, MASSOB are my children, I’ll die for Ndigbo, says Nwodo appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

