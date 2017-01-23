Pages Navigation Menu

IPOB: Nnamdi Kanu to drag Buhari, security agencies to UN, ICC

Posted on Jan 23, 2017

nnamdi-kanu

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu has threatened to drag the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government to the United Nations (UN) and International Criminal Court (ICC). His lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, said Kanu will go to any legal length to get justice over his incarceration. “We must get justice, we are at the […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

