IPOB Protests as Nnamdi Kanu’s Secret Trial Begins | WATCH
The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday commenced the secret trial of the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu and three others. Kanu, Chidiebere Onwudiwe, Benjamin Madubugwu and David Nwawuisi, who are being prosecuted for treasonable felony and terrorism were shielded from the public in the courtroom. Justice Binta Nyako had on […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG