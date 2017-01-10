IPOB supporters storm court premises dressed in jewish apparels, demand Kanu’s freedom
Scores of Kanu’s supporters stormed the court premises today, chanting pro-Biafra songs, with most of them dressed in jewish apparels.
Meanwhile, Kanu who appeared before Justice Binta Nyako at the Federal High Court, Abuja was said to have rejected the application granted the Department of State Services, DSS, by Justice Nyako, on December 14, to try him secretly.
#NnamdiKanu ‘ court case update: #Biafrans in religious attire stormed federal high court in solidarity with the leader of #IPOB. Jerusalem pic.twitter.com/zicD6itCEw
— Emeka Gift (@EmekaGift) 10 January 2017
#NnamdiKanu leaving the court premises .. #FreeBiafra #FreeNnamdiKanu Donald Trump Jerusalem pic.twitter.com/CzN3XxpgEb
— Emeka Gift (@EmekaGift) 10 January 2017
#FreeBiafra from Islamic Nigeria, right from genesis we are not Nigerians ,we are #Biafrans #StopBiafrakillings #SupportBiafra..PM Netanyahu pic.twitter.com/jNZ04z4Xei
— Emeka Gift (@EmekaGift) 10 January 2017
Biafrans,friends of Biafrans and freedom fighter’s The court case has adjourned to Thursday January 12 2017 @Amaka_Ekwo @EmekaGift @UN pic.twitter.com/Neka73Qat8
— Nnadi Okechukwu .S. (@Okeynnadi1) 10 January 2017
This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
