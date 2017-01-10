Pages Navigation Menu

IPOB supporters storm court premises dressed in jewish apparels, demand Kanu’s freedom

Scores of Kanu’s supporters stormed the court premises today, chanting pro-Biafra songs, with most of them dressed in jewish apparels.

Meanwhile, Kanu who appeared before Justice Binta Nyako at the Federal High Court, Abuja was said to have rejected the application granted the Department of State Services, DSS, by Justice Nyako, on December 14, to try him secretly.

The post IPOB supporters storm court premises dressed in jewish apparels, demand Kanu’s freedom appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News.

