IPOB supporters storm court premises dressed in jewish apparels, demand Kanu’s freedom

Scores of Kanu’s supporters stormed the court premises today, chanting pro-Biafra songs, with most of them dressed in jewish apparels.

Meanwhile, Kanu who appeared before Justice Binta Nyako at the Federal High Court, Abuja was said to have rejected the application granted the Department of State Services, DSS, by Justice Nyako, on December 14, to try him secretly.

#NnamdiKanu ‘ court case update: #Biafrans in religious attire stormed federal high court in solidarity with the leader of #IPOB. Jerusalem pic.twitter.com/zicD6itCEw — Emeka Gift (@EmekaGift) 10 January 2017

Biafrans,friends of Biafrans and freedom fighter’s The court case has adjourned to Thursday January 12 2017 @Amaka_Ekwo @EmekaGift @UN pic.twitter.com/Neka73Qat8 — Nnadi Okechukwu .S. (@Okeynnadi1) 10 January 2017

