Iran: A Reporter’s Diary

When we arrived at the Tehran International Airport after a 2 hours 36 minutes flight from Istanbul, the capital city of Turkey, our guide,ElhamDezhkam, an Iranian-American was already waiting to receive us.

“Call me Ellie for short,” she told us as she picked us (we are five – myself, Ali, Kabiru, Abdullahi and Julius). We had earlier flown from Abuja to Istanbul which lasted 6 hours 32 minutes.

“I have been waiting for you guys for more than two hours” she said as we cleared our luggage and fulfilled all immigration formalities to meet her at the lobby where she popped up my name “TaofeekOlayemi LAWAL” to get our attention. All that done, we headed to Tehran, a 30-minute drive from the airport to Laleh International Hotel, a 13-storey building on Dr Fatemi Avenue, in the heart of the city. I was lodged in Room 424 on the 4th floor.

Ellie told us she would be our guide throughout our stay in Tehran. Ellie to me, was easy to relate with as she answered every question we asked her with smile and came around as someone who had known us for ages.

We were in Tehran for the 22nd World Press Exhibition. The exhibition opened at the Imam Khomeini Grand Square Mosalla on Saturday November 5, 2016 with President Hassan Rouhani in attendance accompanied by the newly-appointed Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance, Reza Salehi-Amiri and high-powered government delegation. The President in his address enjoined media toemphasise more on issues that will engender development.

The Iranian President laid emphasis on the security challenges the region is facing as a result of some fanatic groups who he said have twisted understanding of Islam, destroying Islam, Muslims and the region. Various programs, including meetings, seminars and professional workshops were organized during the exhibition. The exhibition was about inviting journalists from all parts of the world to see the true situation of things in Iran and not those reported by western media. The main message from the exhibition is simply about how media practitioners can promote global peace using their media to preach message of hope to the world. Over 900 media, including newspapers, magazines, news agencies and press organizations participated.

Our interaction with the vice president MasoumehEbtekar no doubt showed that women are in leading positions in Iran. Women’s education is greatly promoted in Iran in the ratio of 60:40 and absolutely there is no quota limiting them from further education.

To those who don’t know, Iran used to be home to the largest Jewish population in the Middle East outside of Israel and Turkey. The population was above 100,000 in the years before the Shah of Iran was toppled in 1979 by the country’s Shiite Muslim Clerics. Today the number has dipped to below 9,000 according to a report carried out in February 19, 2015. The Jews’ very presence in Iran demonstrates the complexity of a country that is hard for outsiders to understand. Our meeting with Dr SiamuakMorsadegh, director of Sapir Hospital lends credence to this fact. According to him, the Jews are very important part of the Iranian nation consisting of Rosarian, Jewish, Christians and Muslims living in harmony. Morsadegh said there is no conflict between Iranian Jews and other Iranians because “we have promoted peace and nothing but peace”.

In Iran, we saw massive infrastructural development. It is so massive that one will continue to doubt if this is a country that has suffered one form of sanction or the other from the international community. The road network in Iran can be compared to those in Europe. In Tehran and Shiraz where we are opportune to go, the government of Iranian leaves no one in doubt on the importance attached to road in the Middle East country. Good enough, there is sound Transportation System, Low Crime Rate. The transportation system in Iran is well structured in such a way that the Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) system is functioning maximally. Tehran Bus Rapid Transit was officially inaugurated in 2008 in order to facilitate the motor traffic in Tehran

Among the things I observed in Iran is that Iranians consume home-made goods which has helped to stabilize their economy during the sanction. In the area of automobiles, Iranians patronize SAIPA, an automaker headquartered in Tehran, Iran.

Iran generates 74,095 megawatts of electricity for its population of more than 70 million people, the DG of Foreign Media Department, Mohammad Jafar Safi told us. This is an average of 1,000 megawatts to one million people. During my stay in Iran, there was no power failure in any form and it enhances the productivity of the nation and the economy at large. We travelled to shiraz where were told that the city was excavated for more than 70 years as it existed 2,575 years ago. We were at the tomb of Khwāja Shams-ud-Dīn Muhammad Hafez-e Hirazi otherwise known as Hafeez the poet, who was greatly revered by his people.

I sought to know about Iranian football but our tight schedule would not allow me to go to the Iranian FA which I already had in mind before we left Nigeria. However, a chance meeting with Hamid Ghadimi of the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) sports section during our visit to the agency made me to know Iranians passion for sports especia.

