Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Iran, Saudi to hold talks on Hajj ceremonies

Posted on Jan 10, 2017 in World | 0 comments

Iran has received an invitation from Saudi Arabia to discuss preparations for the next annual Hajj pilgrimage, a media report said on Tuesday. Ali Qazi-Askar, Iran’s representative for Hajj ceremonies noted that Iran has officially received Saudi Arabia’s invitation to meet and hold bilateral talks on the Hajj. Talks would focus on accommodation, transportation, safety,…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Iran, Saudi to hold talks on Hajj ceremonies appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.