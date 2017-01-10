Iran, Saudi to hold talks on Hajj ceremonies

Iran has received an invitation from Saudi Arabia to discuss preparations for the next annual Hajj pilgrimage, a media report said on Tuesday. Ali Qazi-Askar, Iran’s representative for Hajj ceremonies noted that Iran has officially received Saudi Arabia’s invitation to meet and hold bilateral talks on the Hajj. Talks would focus on accommodation, transportation, safety,…

