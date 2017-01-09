Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Irish Central Bank Sets Deadline For Cash Dispensing Changes

Posted on Jan 9, 2017 in Bitcoin, News | 0 comments

The war on cash waged by governments and central banks is in full effect as of right now. Ireland’s Central Bank plans to dispense more 10 and 20 euro banknotes through ATMs. Although that may sound like an innocent decision, it is a significant step towards getting rid of high-denomination banknotes.  Officially, the bank sees … Continue reading Irish Central Bank Sets Deadline For Cash Dispensing Changes

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Irish Central Bank Sets Deadline For Cash Dispensing Changes appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.