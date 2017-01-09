Irish Central Bank Sets Deadline For Cash Dispensing Changes

The war on cash waged by governments and central banks is in full effect as of right now. Ireland’s Central Bank plans to dispense more 10 and 20 euro banknotes through ATMs. Although that may sound like an innocent decision, it is a significant step towards getting rid of high-denomination banknotes. Officially, the bank sees … Continue reading Irish Central Bank Sets Deadline For Cash Dispensing Changes

The post Irish Central Bank Sets Deadline For Cash Dispensing Changes appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

