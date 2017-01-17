Pages Navigation Menu

Has Lindsay Lohan converted to Islam? A National Post investigation – National Post

Posted on Jan 17, 2017 in Entertainment


Has Lindsay Lohan converted to Islam? A National Post investigation
After deleting all of her Instagram images over the weekend, leaving nothing but the Arabic greeting “Alaikum salam” in her bio (meaning “peace be with you”), many have begun to suspect that Lindsay Lohan has finally and officially converted to Islam
