Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

9 Presidential Inauguration Landmarks (And Traditions They Inspired) – Forbes

Posted on Jan 18, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Forbes

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
9 Presidential Inauguration Landmarks (And Traditions They Inspired)
Forbes
As Donald J. Trump is inaugurated as the 45th President of the United States, we are reminded of the pageantry surrounding this monumental quadrennial event. Presidential inaugurations are snapshots of U.S. history and tradition—star-spangled banners
Trump to take office with lowest approval ratings of any new president in recent history – except on jobsSouth China Morning Post
Donald Trump bringing his poll denialism to the White HouseCNNMoney
The Latest: Tony Orlando to perform at an inaugural ballSacramento Bee
The Boston Globe –Herald Sun –The News –Times of Malta
all 906 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.