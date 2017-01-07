Is Boko Haram’s insurgency really over, following the Sambisa forest offensive? – Tehran Times
|
Tehran Times
|
Is Boko Haram's insurgency really over, following the Sambisa forest offensive?
Tehran Times
Nigeria claims Sambisa forest offensive 'final crushing of Boko Haram' but attacks blamed on group continue. The Nigerian army has been fighting a violent insurgency at the hands of Boko Haram terror group for the past seven years. The fighting has …
Traders celebrate Boko Haram's fall
Market women, NGOs celebrate end of Boko Haram
We Won't Allow Boko Haram Regroup Anywhere In Nigeria Again – CAS
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG