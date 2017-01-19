Pages Navigation Menu

Is DP behind plot to block Kenneth in Nairobi race? – The Star, Kenya

The Star, Kenya

Is DP behind plot to block Kenneth in Nairobi race?
Behind-the-scenes struggles are threatening to spoil Jubilee's Nairobi game plan as claims emerge DP William Ruto is secretly bankrolling a faction opposed to Peter Kenneth. Kenneth has announced he's running for Nairobi governor and seeking the …
Kenneth has every right to contest in Nairobi- MunyuaHivisasa.com
William Ruto bankrolling anti Peter Kenneth teamZIPO.CO.KE
Is DP Ruto funding people to block Peter Kenneth's bid?TUKO.CO.KE
The Standard (press release)
all 6 news articles »

