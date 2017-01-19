Is DP behind plot to block Kenneth in Nairobi race? – The Star, Kenya
|
The Star, Kenya
|
Is DP behind plot to block Kenneth in Nairobi race?
The Star, Kenya
Behind-the-scenes struggles are threatening to spoil Jubilee's Nairobi game plan as claims emerge DP William Ruto is secretly bankrolling a faction opposed to Peter Kenneth. Kenneth has announced he's running for Nairobi governor and seeking the …
