Is it true that White privilege is extreme in Nigeria?

Read this and tell us if you agree. Thoughts were shared by Nigerian Twitter user @IamYoungStunna.

White Privilege is extreme in Nigeria.

You can have 2 BSc’s, 1 Masters, 3 PhD’s & still lose a job in Nigeria to a White man that was just a Plumber in Ukraine.

They'll now give him a luxurious apartment, 2 Hiluxes, driver & MOPOL escorts. Somebody that can't pass JS1 Introtech in Nigeria.

