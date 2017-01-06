Is it true that White privilege is extreme in Nigeria?
Read this and tell us if you agree. Thoughts were shared by Nigerian Twitter user @IamYoungStunna.
White Privilege is extreme in Nigeria.
You can have 2 BSc’s, 1 Masters, 3 PhD’s & still lose a job in Nigeria to a White man that was just a Plumber in Ukraine.
They’ll now give him a luxurious apartment, 2 Hiluxes, driver & MOPOL escorts. Somebody that can’t pass JS1 Introtech in Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG