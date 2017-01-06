Pages Navigation Menu

Is it true that White privilege is extreme in Nigeria?

Posted on Jan 6, 2017

Read this and tell us if you agree. Thoughts were shared by Nigerian Twitter user @IamYoungStunna.

White Privilege is extreme in Nigeria.
You can have 2 BSc’s, 1 Masters, 3 PhD’s & still lose a job in Nigeria to a White man that was just a Plumber in Ukraine.

They’ll now give him a luxurious apartment, 2 Hiluxes, driver & MOPOL escorts. Somebody that can’t pass JS1 Introtech in Nigeria.

