IS militants abduct 13 lecturers in Afghanistan

Islamic States militants have abducted 13 lecturers at a religious school in Afghanistan’s eastern Nangarhar province on Sunday, an official said. “The teachers were busy taking examinations from students in Shpoly area when they were abducted,” Attaullah Khugyani, spokesman for the provincial governor, said. A statement quoting the provincial governor says Afghan security forces had started an operation to release the lecturers, who were kidnapped from the madrasa in Haska Mina.

