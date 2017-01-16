IS militants abduct 13 lecturers in eastern Afghanistan
Islamic States militants have abducted 13 lecturers at a religious school in Afghanistan’s eastern Nangarhar province on Sunday, an official said. “The teachers were busy taking examinations from students in Shpoly area when they were abducted,” Attaullah Khugyani, spokesman for the provincial governor, said. A statement quoting the provincial governor says Afghan security forces had…
