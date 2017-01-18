Is Net Neutrality really dead in Donald Trump’s America? Maybe not

If President Obama’s signature digital policy achievement — net neutrality — is to withstand Trump, the smaller players need to step up. And there are some signs that it just might work.

The post Is Net Neutrality really dead in Donald Trump’s America? Maybe not appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

