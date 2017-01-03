Is the Potcoin Community Facing Issues with PotWallet?

PotWallet, a wallet service for Potcoin seems to be facing some issues. According to updates on social media, few users were unable to withdraw their crypto-tokens from PotWallet. The apparently unhappy Potcoin community has alleged that PotWallet doesn’t have enough funds to enable withdrawals. With the cryptocurrency exhibiting increased volatility in the recent days, those who … Continue reading Is the Potcoin Community Facing Issues with PotWallet?

The post Is the Potcoin Community Facing Issues with PotWallet? appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

