Is Tonto Dikeh’s marriage in trouble?

Actress deletes husband from her social media profile

In sensational apology to Mercy Johnson

It was the stuff fairy tales were made of, a union made in heaven. She was TV’s bad gal and he was royalty. Tonto Dikeh and her hubby, Oladunni Churchill were a hot item in town. Their marriage took the industry by surprise and in dozens of interviews Tonto Dikeh never failed to praise her husband testifying to his love and attention.

Once upon a time

Bubles of love erupted the first time they met. They were the poster couple for the upwardly mobile and successful. Source say they first m‎et at a church in Lagos after which they became friends and in the course of time their friendship blossomed.

“Married life has been so sweet,” Tonto Dikeh confessed in interviews as he spoilt her silly with gifts including a 2016 SUV while she also shared a photo of her 2017 Lexus SUV from him, asking God to bless him and thanking him for making her a better woman.

The way the cookie rumbles

It however seems trouble began following recent trends on social media.

The controversy began when Tonto Dikeh removed her marital name from her social profiles while also removing the tag “wife” from her profile.

Mistress?

A popular blogger stated that the marriage is in trouble, no thanks to another woman who has just stepped into the picture. Her name is Rosaline Meurer. Could there be a connection between this stunning beauty and Tontoh Dikeh’s decision to delete her husband’s name from her profile?

Sources say they have been spotted in South Africa together when Tonto Dikeh had her baby in the US. Meanwhile, according to an online platform, an aide to Oladunni Churchill had said “ there’s no issue at all, why do people like making issues out of nothing? The fact that she changed her name on social media does not imply crisis, what if it’s for a business purpose?”

However, a source close to Tonto Dikeh said: “they had a small issue but honestly it’s nothing, I’m sure they are fine.”

Ghost from the past?

What comes around goes around. Remember that before now, Dunni Churchil dumped Bimbo Coker for Tonto Dikeh. Is she experiencing a sense of guilt, which has culminated in a melt down? Is her past haunting her? That is the question on every one’s lips.

According to information made available, Mr Churchill was once entangled in marriage with ‎Bimbo Coker, which lasted for about five months. It was disclosed that the brief union was bedeviled with challenges of infidelity

Tearful apology

In an unexpected reaction, Tonto Dikeh apologised to fellow actress Mercy Johnson Okojie on Instagram for calling her daughter a witch back in 2013. The question on every one’s lips now is, was her ghost haunting her?

Tonto Dikeh wrote in her apoplogy: “Good morning world. Since I have your undivided attention I better make good use of it and not miss the blessing in this lesson!!! @mercyjohnsonokojie, ever since I had my baby I have been reminded constantly about an ill statement I made about one of your kids a very long time ago. I want to use this medium to say I am so sorry, I sincerely apologise from the bottom of my heart. I had no right to say what I did, I totally disgraced myself with that.

“As a mom I do realise a lot of things I take in because of the love of my son and I know you only took my insult because of that same love. I am sorry MJ, I am sorry to your lil’ girl or boy. We don’t have to love each other to realize when we are/went wrong. I have/had no excuse for my behaviour and I also apologise to the fans I hurt/let down with my words that day many years ago. To Err is human but to forgive is divine!!! I am not trying to be the better person, you deserve this apology for your Child for the Love I have for God. I found God and everything in my life changed, let me tell you about him sometime.. God bless you and yours.”

Forgiving heart

Mercy Johnson has accepted Tonto Dikeh’s apology. “@tontolet am shaking and in tears as I read your post. I have learnt the more this morning that the holy spirit is true, because by him you were in my prayers last night and this morning. I am in shock.

“I always heard of what an Angel you are. Please, I forgave you immediately King came because I knew that you would have understood how it hurt me.

“I Love you and I am short of words now but thank you and trust me I wish you so much happiness and peace. I am already hugging you so tightly. It is well and Purity is blowing you a kiss too.”

