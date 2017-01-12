Isaac Asiamah nominated for position of Sports Minister – GhanaWeb
|
GhanaWeb
|
Isaac Asiamah nominated for position of Sports Minister
GhanaWeb
After weeks of speculation, President Nana Akuffo-Addo, has finally nominated Member of Parliament for Atwima Mponua, Isaac Asiamah, for the position of Minister for Youth and Sports. Asiamah was widely tipped for the position because of his work on …
Minister Designate Six things to know about Ghana's new sports minister
Like our Facebook page
OFFICIAL: Isaac Asiamah is Ghana's new Minister designate for Youth and Sports
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG