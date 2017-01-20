Isaac Success: Watford striker out of Bournemouth trip

Walter Mazzarri has not been able to recover from a persistent hamstring injury.

Watford striker Isaac Success has been ruled out of their Premier League trip to Bournemouth because of a hamstring injury.

Watford travel to the Vitality Stadium on the back of five consecutive league losses and will be without Success who is battling his persistent hamstring injury.

Ahead of the game, Watford manager Walter Mazzarri has revealed that the 20-year-old who joined in the summer for €15m is not available.

"[Gomes] trained today (Thursday) but tomorrow (Friday) is the decisive day, not only for him but other players," said Mazzarri during his pre-match conference ahead of the on Thursday, January 20.

"Tomorrow (Friday) it will be crucial to decide who is travelling. Only Janmaat will be evaluated tomorrow (Friday). The other two [Success and Amrabat] for sure won’t be available."

Success has scored just one league goal this season in eight games.

