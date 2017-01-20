Isaac Success: Watford striker out of Bournemouth trip
Walter Mazzarri has not been able to recover from a persistent hamstring injury.
Watford striker Isaac Success has been ruled out of their Premier League trip to Bournemouth because of a hamstring injury.
Watford travel to the Vitality Stadium on the back of five consecutive league losses and will be without Success who is battling his persistent hamstring injury.
ALSO READ: Mazzarri worried by Success’ injury
Ahead of the game, Watford manager Walter Mazzarri has revealed that the 20-year-old who joined in the summer for €15m is not available.
"[Gomes] trained today (Thursday) but tomorrow (Friday) is the decisive day, not only for him but other players," said Mazzarri during his pre-match conference ahead of the on Thursday, January 20.
"Tomorrow (Friday) it will be crucial to decide who is travelling. Only Janmaat will be evaluated tomorrow (Friday). The other two [Success and Amrabat] for sure won’t be available."
Success has scored just one league goal this season in eight games.
