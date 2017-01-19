Pages Navigation Menu

Isaac’s Family Didn’t Show Up for His Wedding Because His Bride Constance was on a Wheelchair – Read their Triumphant Love Story

Posted on Jan 19, 2017 in News | 0 comments

After falling in love in university, Isaac and Constance Obasogie got married in July last year, against all opposition. His family didn’t congratulate him or come for his wedding because his bride is on a wheelchair. Constance is not discouraged. She’s a prolific gospel singer, motivational speaker and she also makes beads, while Isaac is […]

