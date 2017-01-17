Pages Navigation Menu

Isekhurhe of Benin suspended for usurping Oba’s function

Nosakhare-Isekhure

The Isekhurhe of Benin, Chief Nosakhare Isekhurhe has been suspended indefinitely by the Benin Traditional Rulers’ Council. His suspension was in connection with an alleged misconduct. The council in a statement signed by nine top palace chiefs and its secretary, alleged that the Isekhurhe desecrated the title by designating his house as palace, where he […]

