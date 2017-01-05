Ishaku’s Rescue Mission: So Far, So Good

Saturday 14th November, 2015 saw the official launching of the “Rescue Taraba Project” by His Excellency, Arc. Darius Dickson Ishaku as a blueprint for the present administration, headed by himself and his Deputy, Engr. Haruna Manu. The flag off set the stage for the government to execute its developmental plan based on a definite outline of cardinal areas of interest, establishing the fact that goals are achieved only through planning and target setting. The event held alongside the swearing in of the first team workers who were going to be captains to facilitate and oversee the execution of the Rescue Watch.

Launching the booklet, Governor Ishaku presented the compendium of his governing stratagem as an embodiment of reports, notes, memos, groups’ fora and observations that packages the way forward for his administration. The governor presented the booklet as a written guide for his Commissioners to cue in as it captures the purpose, goal and the objective of this administration. This framework, he declared the 2016 budget shall be based on it. He further explained that the Rescue Mission primarily covers three areas being the economic, social and the cross-cutting sectors. This, he said shall crystallise in the provision of engaging avenues and basic social amenities of life. Arc. Darius Ishaku appealed to the masses to help his administration launch this agenda to success through continuous prayers.

The modus operandi

The Rescue Watch is a programme put in place to watch over the activities of the government and report to the governor where his attention is needed. It is the strategic arm that is designed to ensure that the governor is on track. The revenue teams monitor their performance through monthly meetings. Urgent matters regarding their revenue generating activities are discussed and dealt with directly during these meetings. The current administration considers revenue generation to be a serious business thus consultants were engaged to look at revenue generating methods that will be effective.

Quality assurance teams have been trained to visit schools, hospitals and other government establishments to monitor, assess their operations, identify their challenges and be a source of feed back to the governor. For example, are the teachers in the schools performing? If they are not, what is the cause? What action needs to be taken to remedy the situation and restore effective service delivery? These are the duties of the team members who have coverage areas within their wards and it is a moral check for everyone to consider his/her duty as service to the public and for the good of all. Their training has given them an outlook that accommodates the specific issues that arise from any given situation and their approach is not antagonistic nor does it suggest a witch hunt.

The grassroots matters teams lead the town hall meetings and interact with the ward contact persons on various issues observed in the course of their monitoring assignments. The meetings are occasions for presentation of papers on government plans for the people and the strategies for achieving such plans. They also discuss how to lead the communities to imbibe an ownership outlook of government facilities and institutions and protect them so that they can serve the people. The ward contact persons are individuals on monthly allowances and they report to the grassroots matters team leader.

Where we are on the timeline

Mini seminars have been conducted with special advisers, senior special assistants and ward contact persons so that they will be acquainted with what it is about. Local government town hall meetings were held for people at the grassroots to know what Rescue Watch is about. These pilot meetings consist of 10 persons from each community. Also, meetings of grassroots matters teams and revenue collectors have been holding since October 2016. The results of the new approach to revenue generation is yielding result and is a good omen for an economically viable state if the trend continues. The revenue that accrues to the state from agriculture within a month’s span hit four million naira. Earlier, this has seldom exceeded one million naira.

Tarabans should look forward to a government very close to them. It’s a huge benefit for everyone because all issues raised in the monthly meetings are discussed in detail. This affords opportunities for various matters at the grassroots to get to the governor faster and in the graphic detail required for action to be taken. No time is lost in receiving feedback from the grassroots as these meetings are monthly affairs. The rescue watch is a new concept of governance that is people-oriented and set for making instant impact across the state and realising the goals of the Rescue Agenda.

