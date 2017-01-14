Islamic scholar: Boko Haram doctrines, teaching are contrary to Islam
The Chief Imam of the 7 Divison of the Nigeria Army , Lt. Col. Bawa Salisu has tasked Nigerians to continue to pray for the Armed force to overcome the security challenges such as Boko Haram insurgency and ethnic crisis facing the nation. While delivering his Juma`at Summon to commemorate the 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance […]
The post Islamic scholar: Boko Haram doctrines, teaching are contrary to Islam appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG