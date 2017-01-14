Pages Navigation Menu

Islamic scholar: Boko Haram doctrines, teaching are contrary to Islam

The Chief Imam of the 7 Divison of the Nigeria Army , Lt. Col. Bawa Salisu has tasked Nigerians to continue to pray for the Armed force to overcome the security challenges such as Boko Haram insurgency and ethnic crisis facing the nation. While delivering his Juma`at Summon to commemorate the 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance […]

