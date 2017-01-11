Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Fierce battles leave hospital in Iraqi city of Mosul gutted – Fox News

Posted on Jan 11, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Fox News

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Fierce battles leave hospital in Iraqi city of Mosul gutted
Fox News
MOSUL, Iraq – After weeks of airstrikes and artillery fire, Mosul's al-Salam hospital is little more than a burnt-out shell. Retaken from the Islamic State group by Iraqi forces this month, the building's top floors were almost completely destroyed
Islamic State fights losing battle in eastern MosulYahoo News
Iraqi Troops Reach Banks of Tigris in MosulSTRATFOR
Iraq forces advance in Mosul but civilian toll mountsEyewitness News
Xinhua –Daily Mail –The Australian Financial Review –CBC.ca
all 86 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.