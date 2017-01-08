Truck attack kills 4 Israeli soldiers in Jerusalem – Daily Mail
|
Daily Mail
|
Truck attack kills 4 Israeli soldiers in Jerusalem
Daily Mail
JERUSALEM (AP) — A Palestinian truck driver rammed his vehicle into a crowd of Israeli soldiers at a popular Jerusalem tourist spot Sunday, killing four people and wounding 17 others in the deadliest single attack of more than a year of Israeli …
Israeli soldiers victim of latest truck terror attack
US State Department and Senators, Condemn Jerusalem Truck-ramming Attack
Israel police: Palestinian truck attack kills 4 in Jerusalem
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG