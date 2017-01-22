Israel approves 566 new homes in east Jerusalem settlements – Deutsche Welle
|
Deutsche Welle
|
Israel approves 566 new homes in east Jerusalem settlements
Deutsche Welle
"The rules of the game have changed with Donald Trump," the city's mayor declared after approving the homes. Benjamin Netanyahu had delayed a vote on the homes until the end of Barack Obama's presidency.
US committed to Israel embassy move but expected to act cautiously
Trump Presidency Is Already Altering Israeli-Palestinian Politics
AP News in Brief at 11:04 pm EST
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG