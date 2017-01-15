Issa Hayatou Goes For 8th Term As CAF President

The Confederation of African Football CAF has announced that its president, Issa Hayatou will have a contender when the elections are held on March 16, 2017 after serious contenders from the strong football nations chickened out to avoid clash with the incumbent. His only contender is the president of the Malagasy Football Federation, Ahmad Ahmad…

