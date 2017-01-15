Issa Hayatou Goes For 8th Term As CAF President
The Confederation of African Football CAF has announced that its president, Issa Hayatou will have a contender when the elections are held on March 16, 2017 after serious contenders from the strong football nations chickened out to avoid clash with the incumbent. His only contender is the president of the Malagasy Football Federation, Ahmad Ahmad…
The post Issa Hayatou Goes For 8th Term As CAF President appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG