Istanbul nightclub shooting: Kyrgyzstan rules out ‘suspect’ – BBC News

Istanbul nightclub shooting: Kyrgyzstan rules out 'suspect'
BBC News
Kyrgyzstan has ruled out a suspect named in media reports in connection with the new year attack on an Istanbul nightclub that killed 39 people. An image of a Kyrgyz passport purportedly belonging to the suspect circulated on social media. But Kyrgyz …
'It wasn't me' says Istanbul nightclub shooting suspect arrested over ISIS massacre of 39 New Year's revellersMirror.co.uk
Mistaken Identity?: Kyrgyzstan's Name Tarnished in Attack on Istanbul Nightclub that Killed 39Global Voices Online
Jumping to Conclusions: Erroneous Claims of Kyrgyz Attacker in Istanbul's Reina Club AttackThe Diplomat
teleSUR English –RadioFreeEurope/RadioLiberty –Business Standard –ABC News
all 43 news articles »

