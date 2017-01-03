Istanbul nightclub shooting: Kyrgyzstan rules out ‘suspect’ – BBC News
|
Irish Examiner
|
Istanbul nightclub shooting: Kyrgyzstan rules out 'suspect'
BBC News
Kyrgyzstan has ruled out a suspect named in media reports in connection with the new year attack on an Istanbul nightclub that killed 39 people. An image of a Kyrgyz passport purportedly belonging to the suspect circulated on social media. But Kyrgyz …
'It wasn't me' says Istanbul nightclub shooting suspect arrested over ISIS massacre of 39 New Year's revellers
Mistaken Identity?: Kyrgyzstan's Name Tarnished in Attack on Istanbul Nightclub that Killed 39
Jumping to Conclusions: Erroneous Claims of Kyrgyz Attacker in Istanbul's Reina Club Attack
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG