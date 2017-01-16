Istanbul Reina nightclub attack suspect ‘captured’ – BBC News
|
BBC News
|
Istanbul Reina nightclub attack suspect 'captured'
BBC News
The main suspect in the New Year's Eve attack on an exclusive nightclub in Istanbul has been arrested, Turkish media report. Abdulkadir Masharipov is believed to have mounted the assault on the Reina club which left 39 people dead. The Uzbek national …
