IT expert calls for proper implementation of ICT policies – Vanguard
|
IT expert calls for proper implementation of ICT policies
Vanguard
Lagos – Mr Lanre Ajayi, the Chief Executive Officer of Pinet Informatics Nigeria, on Saturday called for proper implementation of policies in the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) industry. Ajayi said in Lagos, that the industry had a lot …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG