“It is all about women advocacy at the end of the day” – Pretty Mike on Why He Puts Ladies on Dog Leash
Lagos nightclub owner Mike Eze-Nwalie Nwogu, popularly known as Pretty Mike, finally opened up on the events of the last couple of days. In an exclusive interview with PUNCH, he said there is a mission behind his action, and was very much shocked as Nigerians had already crucified him before hearing his side of the […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG