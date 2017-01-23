Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

It is an error for someone above 70 years to be in power – Dino Melaye

Posted on Jan 23, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

dino-melaye

The Senator Representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Dino Melaye has stated that it is totally unacceptable for someone above 70 years to be in leadership position. President Muhammadu Buhari is 74 years old. Melaye noted that this was happening because the Nigerian youths had not really taken their stand. According to him, 2019 should be […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

It is an error for someone above 70 years to be in power – Dino Melaye

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.