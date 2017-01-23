It is an error for someone above 70 years to be in power – Dino Melaye
The Senator Representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Dino Melaye has stated that it is totally unacceptable for someone above 70 years to be in leadership position. President Muhammadu Buhari is 74 years old. Melaye noted that this was happening because the Nigerian youths had not really taken their stand. According to him, 2019 should be […]
It is an error for someone above 70 years to be in power – Dino Melaye
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG