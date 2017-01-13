It is not a crime for Mikel Obi to earn £140000 a week – Amokachi – Daily Post Nigeria
|
It is not a crime for Mikel Obi to earn £140000 a week – Amokachi
Former Super Eagles assistant coach, Daniel Amokachi, has declared his support for John Obi Mikel, who recently moved to Chinese Super League side , Tianjin TEDA. Speaking with journalists in Abuja on Thursday, Amokachi said there was nothing bad in …
