It is not a crime for Mikel Obi to earn £140000 a week – Amokachi – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Jan 13, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


It is not a crime for Mikel Obi to earn £140000 a week – Amokachi
Former Super Eagles assistant coach, Daniel Amokachi, has declared his support for John Obi Mikel, who recently moved to Chinese Super League side , Tianjin TEDA. Speaking with journalists in Abuja on Thursday, Amokachi said there was nothing bad in …
