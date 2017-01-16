It is Only Fair for Super Rich Churches to be Taxed – Muslim Cleric

Sheikh Abdur-Rahman Ahmad, the Chief Missioner of Ansar-ud-Deen Society of Nigeria, has said that it is only fair for churches worth billions of Naira (and Dollars) to be taxed by the federal government. He made this known in an interview with PUNCH‘s Bayo Akinloye, adding that religious leaders in churches and mosques are answerable to God and […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

