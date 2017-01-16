Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

It is Only Fair for Super Rich Churches to be Taxed – Muslim Cleric

Posted on Jan 16, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Sheikh Abdur-Rahman Ahmad, the Chief Missioner of Ansar-ud-Deen Society of Nigeria, has said that it is only fair for churches worth billions of Naira (and Dollars) to be taxed by the federal government. He made this known in an interview with PUNCH‘s Bayo Akinloye, adding that religious leaders in churches and mosques are answerable to God and […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.