It Turns Out Durban Might Be The World’s Ultimate Airbnb City – Here’s Why

There’s no denying that Airbnb has blown up here in South Africa, and if you own property you’ve probably thought about how to make a few extra bucks through the property rental network.

For others it’s a way to soften the blow of that bond they took out to buy in the first place, and it’s here that Durban sets itself apart from the rest of the world.

The city tops a new global index “comparing how long it takes to make back the value of a property via Airbnb versus the traditional rental market”, something that will have us Capetonians sitting up and taking notice.

The index, put together by a London based online estate agency, worked out that it would take a Durbanite “167 months to recuperate value via traditional rental methods”, but just 18 months to pay off a new property using Airbnb.

Here’s BusinessTech with more:

Cape Town would take 205 months to recuperate value via traditional rental methods, and 50 months via Airbnb, positioning the city 12th worldwide, and the slowest city to recoup investment costs via Airbnb in South Africa. Johannesburg also featured. This compares to Lagos, Nigeria where it takes the least amount of time to recuperate property value via traditional renting at 132 months, and Taipei, Taiwan where it takes the most amount of time at 693 months. Properties in Beijing, China take the most amount of time to recuperate their value via Airbnb rental, at 714 months on average.

I find it all makes more sense if you look at in tabular form:

It sure helps that Durban’s average cost of property is so much lower than Cape Town’s, but there’s no denying that information like this will pique the interest of a few peeps looking for a way to invest some spare cash.

Well played, Durbs, now sort out your rugby team.

