It was Not Easy After Wizkid Disvirgined And Impregnated Me – Sola Ogudugu

Sola Ogudugu, Wizkid’s baby mama has shared her experience on discovering that she was pregnant for Nigerian singer, Ayo Balogun popularly called Wizkid.

In an interview with YNaija, Ogudugu revealed the ordeal she passed through after Wizkid disvirgined and impregnated her at 19. Sola disclosed that she only found out she was after it the pregnancy had reached 5 months.

She said: “I remember the day I found out I was preggers! After 5 monthsss… Damn!!! I can’t believe I’m laughing now. I cried for the remaining 4 months… I just kept saying to myself everyday ‘God why me’ Ahhhhh mahn… ThoseWereTryingTimesYo! It was like film trick…”

The single mother of one further stressed that, being a mother is not an easy job, talk more of being a single mother at the age of 19 years.

“That was greatest challenge ever! Was in my finals.. I still struggled and finished Uni with Good grades.. And guess what? My son is 4! I’m still overwhelmed but I thank God for how far he’s brought me and how much my Lil man has grown… I’m THANKFUL.” she added.

When asked how she feels, having Wizkid’s child Sola said: “When Jesus Says Yes Nobody Can Say No… That was how God wanted things to go in my life oooo…Boluwatife!” she proudly exclaimed.