It will take Nigerians time to catch up with us- Kenyan Marathoner

Top Kenya marathoner Alice Timbilil on Thursday praised the courage of two Nigerian marathoners,

Oluwaseun Olumide and Ronke Olumudi who have vowed to win the ultimate prize of $50,000 at the

February 11, 2017 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon but she said their chance of achieving their

dream is very slim.

With a personal best of 2:25.03, Timbilil who was second at the 2016 edition of the Access Bank

Lagos City Marathon in 2:38.49, she said,“the feats of British runners like Paula Radcliff, the

Japanese, the Chinese and even the Americans have shown that one does not need to be born in

high altitude, be a Kenyan, Ethiopian, or East African to excel in marathons and road races but

it will not happen overnight, it takes many years of consistent hard work and competitions for

Nigerians and indeed West Africans to caught up with us”.

Timbilil welcomed the idea of Nigerians embracing marathons and road races since Kenyans too are

also moving into short sprints, throws and jumps,

“The more the merrier, it will be great to have Nigerians on the international marathons and

road races circuit, they are our brothers and sisters, that means more money for Africans and

Africa from the highly lucrative road running circuit”

She posited that for Nigerians to join the global elites, they need to have more marathons at

home,” the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon is not enough, you guys need more races at home and a

developmental programme that will start at the school”.

Timbilil who place second at the last edition of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon is

determined to win the ultimate prize this time.

She made her marathon debut in 2008 and her first major race of 2010 came at the Roma Ostia Half

Marathon which she won in a time of 1:10:34, beating home favourite Rosaria Console.

Two years later at the 2010 Amsterdam Marathon she was among the leaders from the start and by

the 35 km mark she had outrun the field, eventually winning the race by a margin of two minutes

with a personal best of 2:25:03.

The post It will take Nigerians time to catch up with us- Kenyan Marathoner appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

