Ita Giwa’s Calabar Carnival Seagull Band to storm Lagos

By Ayo Onikoyi

FOR the first time in the history of the Carnival Calabar, Senator Florence Ita Giwa’s Seagull Band won all the categories. However, still basking in the euphoria of the triumph, victorious Seagull Band is set to storm Lagos in March to re-enact the spectacular performance and the perfect interpretation of the Climate Change theme that earned it accolades and made it the ultimate winner of the keenly contested carnival.

The planned Lagos show is exclusively meant to promote the green revolution, a major component of the Climate Change which has been the thrust of the United Nations campaign for a safe global environment.

Over the years, the former Presidential Adviser on National Assembly Matters has been in the forefront of sensistising the people and organisations on the need to encourage afforestation and to demonstrate that the continent can provide solution to Climate Change.

Senator Ita Giwa is reputable for bringing in locals, internationals and institutions to her events and the Seagull Carnival show in Lagos won’t be an exception hence it will interest companies, captains of industries, government parastatals to tap into the show and be a part of it.

