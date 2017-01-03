Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Italian populist leader calls journalists “fabricators of fake news’’

Posted on Jan 3, 2017 in World | 0 comments

The leader of Italy’s populist, euro sceptic 5-Star Movement (M5S), Beppe Grillo, said on Tuesday that “journalists are in the business of manufacturing false news.’’ He added that their work should be judged by a randomly chosen popular jury. “Newspapers and TV news are the prime fabricators of fake news with the purpose of helping…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Italian populist leader calls journalists “fabricators of fake news’’ appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.