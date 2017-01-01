Italian Transgender Lady Guendalina Rodriguez Admits She Had Sex With This AC Milan Player

Italian transgender woman Guendalina Rodriguez has revealed to have had sex with AC Milan striker M’Baye Niang.

Guendalina Rodriguez has revealed the name of the French winger using his official Twitter account, deleting the tweet a after a short while.

“I admit it, I’ve had sex with Niang, and he’s even more effeminate than me”, she posted.​

Last November Mrs. Rodriguez revealed that he had had sex with an AC Milan footballer, describing him, but failing to unveil his identity.

“I met a few players of AC Milan, but I’m not going to name him as I don’t want to be sued. He has told me that If I name him, that’s the end for him. He’s very active, young, black, very ‘gifted’ and, in a way, he’s similar to Balotelli. I date him sometimes”, she told Italian radio program La Zanzara a few weeks ago.

