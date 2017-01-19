Italy avalanche sees many dead at Abruzzo ski resort hotel – Daily Mail
Daily Mail
Italy avalanche sees many dead at Abruzzo ski resort hotel
Desperate guests trapped inside an Italian hotel have been sending texts to loved-ones after the building was crushed by a huge avalanche killing up to 30 people. One message, believed to have been sent from the four-star Hotel Rigopiano, said 'Help …
