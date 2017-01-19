Pages Navigation Menu

itel Mobile Unveils S31 – The Smartphone That Captures Selfie Even in the Dark

Posted on Jan 19, 2017

Focusing on a more consumer driven market, itel, who recently became the number one phone brand in Africa has introduced S31, the latest addition to the selfie series. The S31 is good at taking excellent selfies even in low light with its 5.0MP front camera that has a soft LED flash. Selfie in Low Light […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

