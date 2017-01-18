It’s in APC’s interest not to kill PDP – Gov Dickson – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
It's in APC's interest not to kill PDP – Gov Dickson
Vanguard
Gov Seriake Dickson was in Abuja, last weekend to pay his state's N422 million water project counterpart fund. At that event, he spoke to journalists on a wide range of national issues, including why it is not in the interests of APC for PDP to be …
Rivers PDP absolves self from APC crisis
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG