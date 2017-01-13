Nollywood actor Kanayo. O. Kanayo goes back to school – TV360
Nollywood actor Kanayo. O. Kanayo goes back to school
The Actor whose real name is Anayo Modestus Onyekwere enrolled in the University of Abuja to continue his higher education. The actor, took to his Instagram handle to announce his decision, though he did not state the degree he enrolled for. Kanayo wrote;.
