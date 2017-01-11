It’s not a crime to be fat -Ronaldo
Former Real Madrid star and Brazil legend, Ronaldo has responded to Michael Owen’s fat jibe.
With an angry undertone,in Ronaldo’s tweet, he said: “I am shocked as to how much importance my weight
garners in the world we live in. I don’t know why it is so important, to be honest.”
Owen had tweeted: “I thought I was putting the pounds on until I saw my old mate Ronnie!”
Owen was then met with a backlash from football fans around the world that were wondering why he decided to
mock a footballing legend for no reason whatsoever. But it wasn’t just Ronaldo that reacted to Owen’s jibe.
Another one of their former teammates, Roberto Carlos, s also responded.
“I don’t like these type of jokes. Ronaldo is a very good friend of mine and we have to be careful. The
thing about Ronaldo is not about his body, it’s his heart, he has a very big heart,” Carlos said.
A handful of former Ballon d’Or winners were at the ernabeu on Saturday to congratulate Cristiano Ronaldo
winning his fourth Golden Ball.
