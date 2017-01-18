Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

It’s Raining Money for Davido this 2017!

Posted on Jan 18, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

‘Gbagbe Oshi’ singer, Davido,  has been keeping fans updated about his trip to Gabon via his Snapchat page and he has also been displaying bands of dollars that he is spending while on the trip. The Omo Baba Olowo is never too shy to show his accomplishments and flashy life. He is not only an […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.