Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

It’s time for Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho to rest Zlatan Ibrahimovic – Manchester Evening News

Posted on Jan 4, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Manchester Evening News

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
It's time for Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho to rest Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Manchester Evening News
Man Utd have won their last seven matches in all competitions and play two cup ties before the return of the Premier League. Share; Comments. ByRob Dawson. 18:00, 4 JAN 2017; Updated 15:11, 4 JAN 2017. Sport. Video thumbnail, Mourinho on United …
I need a break after hectic festive schedule – IbrahimovicDaily Post Nigeria
Manchester United news: Henrikh Mkhitaryan behind Jose Mourinho revivalMetro
Zlatan Ibrahimovic hilariously ruins Manchester United teammate Henrikh Mkhitaryan's Korea advertMirror.co.uk
Daily Star –Daily Mail –Irish Independent –talkSPORT.com
all 201 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.