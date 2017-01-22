“It’s time to eradicate ISIS from the face of the earth” – President Trump tells CIA
President Donald Trump of the U.S. has told the Criminal Investigative Agency (CIA) that it is time to “eradicate the Islamic State (ISIL) terrorist group from the face of the earth”. Trump, made the remarks at the CIA headquarters on his first full day in the office. He also told the intelligence agencies that he […]
